Chalk up one more for West Sioux

By Hank Krause

The West Sioux Falcons took on the Council Bluffs St. Albert Falcons in the UNI Dome on Nov. 10.

West Sioux handed the SA Falcons a 55-21 thrashing in convincing fashion. You could have basted the bird in the second quarter as SA was pretty well done.

It started off with an interesting situation as Kyle Barnes took the opening kick-off and dashed 82 yards to grab the early lead. Only 13 seconds were gone off of the clock. WS’ Jake Lynott, not to be outdone, fielded the St. Albert kick-off at the WS seven. Lynott dashed 93 yards to tie it up at seven with 27 seconds elapsed in the game.

St. Albert was forced to punt and dropped the ball on the WS 12. Hunter Dekkers used Chase Koopmans on a bubble screen. Koopmans picked up 60 yards to set WS up. Dekkers hit Kade Lynott for a 32-yard strike to make it 14-7. Later, West Sioux used a bit of trickery when Jake Lynott hit Mike Trageser for a five-yard tackle eligible to make it 20-7.

St. Albert punted and put the ball on the WS one. WS put together a good drive only to have it stall because of penalties. Dekkers punted to the SA six. SA put together a decent drive before Austin Barrera intercepted a SA pass to kill the drive.

West Sioux used five plays before Chase Koopmans bullied his way into the end zone to make it 26-7.

The next series for SA was a little nasty as Kyle Barnes, the quarterback, was ejected for targeting. The coach for St. Albert went ballistic. I thought he was going to get tossed but he survived.

Dekkers hit Kade Lynott for 22 yards to make it 33-7 at half.

At the half, WS had 360 total yards of which 260 was passing.

The WS offensive line did a great job as they gave Dekkers all the time in the world to find a receiver. Dekkers could have eaten a hot dog as he was looking around to find a receiver.

WS took the kick-off to start the second half. They immediately used 21 plays while using up 7 minutes and 16 seconds, before Jason Topete kicked a 23-yard field goal and gave WS a 36-7 lead.

SA drove to the WS six before Trevor Schuller put a hit on Waters. Chase Koopmans picked up the ball and returned it 59 yards to the SA 31. Jake Lynott scored on a five-yard run to make it 43-7.

Following the West Sioux kick-off, SA had the ball on their own 15. Lane Wright hit Andrew Hanafan in the middle and he outran everyone for an 85-yard touchdown.

Chase Koopmans scored on a nine-yard run to stretch the lead. Jake Lynott later picked up a SA fumble and he returned it 56 yards to score.

Dekkers used five different receivers: Chase Koopmans, Kade Lynott, Victor Hernandez, Jake Lynott and Mike Trageser. Koopmans had nine catches for 150 yards.

Defensively, Trageser, Schuller, and Zach Hulshof all stood out as well as Conner Koopmans. I had to mention Conner because Cindy threatened my life.

Jake Lynott rushed for 185 yards after a slow start to run his season total to almost 2,500 yards.

I thought the announcer came up with a good observation. He thought that SA was really good at kick-off returns. They should be as they had enough practice in returning.

WS will now tangle with Hudson for the gold. The teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state. It should be a good one!

Scoring:

WS 20-13-3-19 = 55

SA 7- 0-7- 7 = 21

SA Barnes 82-yard KO return (PAT good)

WS J. Lynott 93-yard KO return (PAT good)

WS K. Lynott 9-yard pass (PAT good)

WS Trageser 6-yard pass (PAT good)

WS Koopmans 2-yard run (PAT good)

WS K. Lynott 32-yard pass (PAT good)

WS Topete 25-yard field goal

WS J. Lynott 5-yard run (Kick good)

SA Hanafan 85-yard pass (PAT good)

WS Koopmans 9-yard run (PAT no good)

WS Jake Lynott 54 fumble recovery (kick no good)

SA Waters 12-yard run (kick good)

WS SA

25 First downs 11

42-242 Rush-yards 22-97

17- 32-0 Passing 10-24-1

315 Passing yards 192

543 Total yards 289

0-0 Fumbles- lost 4-2

7-59 Penalties 5-51