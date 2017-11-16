Akron incumbents joined by newcomers

By Julie Ann Madden
Only one new face will be on the Akron City Council and two on the Akron Care Center Board of Trustees come January.
Incumbents Councilor Alex Pick and Trustee Margaret Correia will begin another term on their respective boards.
The Akron City Election unofficial results are:
Councilors
Joseph Small 165
*Alex Pick 134
Ryan Bergman 59
Marcell E. Hyer 32
Council Write-Ins
Mike Caskey 1
Jeff Krambeck 1
Care Center Trustees
Carrie Wilken 156
Jeff Morehead 149
*Margaret Correia 130
Angela Auchstetter 107
Care Center Write-Ins
Larry Michaels 1
Stan Rolfes 1
Beau Waddell 1
There were 202 voters who cast ballots in this election out of 1,075 registered voters. Therefore, it was a voter turnout of 18.79 percent.