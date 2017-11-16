Akron incumbents joined by newcomers

By Julie Ann Madden

Only one new face will be on the Akron City Council and two on the Akron Care Center Board of Trustees come January.

Incumbents Councilor Alex Pick and Trustee Margaret Correia will begin another term on their respective boards.

The Akron City Election unofficial results are:

Councilors

Joseph Small 165

*Alex Pick 134

Ryan Bergman 59

Marcell E. Hyer 32

Council Write-Ins

Mike Caskey 1

Jeff Krambeck 1

Care Center Trustees

Carrie Wilken 156

Jeff Morehead 149

*Margaret Correia 130

Angela Auchstetter 107

Care Center Write-Ins

Larry Michaels 1

Stan Rolfes 1

Beau Waddell 1

There were 202 voters who cast ballots in this election out of 1,075 registered voters. Therefore, it was a voter turnout of 18.79 percent.