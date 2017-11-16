Westfield incumbents keep their seats

By Julie Ann Madden

Of the 101 Westfield registered voters, 41 casts votes in the 2017 City Election on Nov. 7.

That’s 41 percent of registered voters — the highest turnout in several years.

Shortly before Election Day, a nearly full slate write-in campaign began challenging incumbents’ whose names were on the ballot plus the vacancy to be filled by write-in votes.

The write-in campaign failed except for write-in candidate Chad Carlson who was the third top vote-getter in the regular council ballot section.

Here are the unofficial election results:

Mayoral Seat – Two-Year Term

*Michael Tadlock 28

Michael Bohlke 12

Council Seats – Four-Year Term

*James Feauto 34

*Jenny Hartman-Mendoza 29

Chad Carlson 13

John Dennison 12

Jason Derochie 9

Michael Bohlke 1

Marcia Dewey 1

Dustin Taylor 1

Nate Willms 1

Council Seat Vacancy – Four-Year Term

*Lisbeth Terpstra 33

John Dennison 2

Note: Terpstra had been council-appointed to fill the vacancy when Michael Bohlke resigned shortly after being elected to a council seat in 2016. Therefore, this council seat was required to be placed on this election ballot.

* Denotes incumbents