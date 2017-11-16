Akron couple is wed

Casie Rehder, daughter of Jon and Marsha Rehder of Sutherland, Iowa, and John Sievert, son of Marvin Sievert of Pocahontas, Iowa, and Tammy Miner of Hawarden, Iowa, were united in marriage on August 5, 2017.

The ceremony was held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Leroy Riemer of Bethel Lutheran Church in Sutherland officiated. The reception and dance were held at Country Celebrations Event Center in Sioux City.

The bride and the groom are both graduates of Morningside College. The bride works at Morningside College and the groom works at DeRocher Brothers Construction. The couple resides in Akron.