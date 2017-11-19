Phyllis Ludwigs, 85

Phyllis Ludwigs of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 21 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. Father Sunny Dominic will celebrate Mass with Deacon Richard Port assisting. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20 with the family present after 5:30 p.m., and a Scriptural Prayer at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Parish Rosary, all at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Phyllis Ann Clarey was born December 7, 1931, on a farm in Plymouth County, Iowa, the daughter of E.C. and Iva (Belt) Clarey. She attended country school in Plymouth County. Following her schooling, she assisted area farmers with household chores. Later, she went to work in Sioux City at Kreske’s Dime Store.

She was united in marriage to Gerd Ludwigs on October 2, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. They made their home in Akron where Phyllis stayed home and took care of her family. In May of 2013 she became a resident of the Akron Care Center.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. She and Gerd enjoyed their many trips to Branson, Missouri. They also traveled to Colorado and California several times to visit family. Phyllis also enjoyed putting puzzles together. But most of all, she loved the times spent visiting with family.

Survivors include her husband of over 67 years, Gerd of Akron; two daughters: Jeannie (Roger) Frerichs of Akron and Vicky (John) Hohlbaughof Independence, MO; a son-in-law: Jerry Beazley of Cherokee, IA; 6 grandchildren: Aaron (Dannye) Frerichs of Iowa City, IA, Dr. Leah Frerichs of Chapel Hill, NC, Chrissy (Jason) Overmohle of Hospers, IA, Trent (Savana) Beazley of Des Moines, IA, Laura (David) Boulware of Independence, MO, and Amy (Jacob) Wiatt of Wentzville, MO; 10 great grandchildren; her sister: LaVonne Henry of Riverside, CA; and two sisters-in-law: Lois Clarey and Gladys Clarey of Akron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter: Pam Beazley; her siblings: Tom (Mickey) Clarey, Jim (Phyllis) Clarey, Bill (Nonie) Clarey, Clifford Clarey, Mary McIlvenna, Clarence Clarey, Robert Clarey, and Irene (Ed) Greenleaf; and her brother-in-law: Estell Henry.