Wendt Announces ‘Meet and Greet Open House’ in Akron Nov. 27

Todd Wendt, recently nominated as the Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 3 in the December 12, 2017, special election, has announced he will be in Akron. He will meet with local residents Monday, Nov. 27 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Akron Public Library, 350 Reed St.

“I look forward to meeting with and hearing from the residents of Akron and the surrounding area,” said Wendt.

“We are very excited to have a candidate for State Senate who is so unquestionably qualified, dedicated, and committed to the priorities of education, public employees, and restoring our state’s financial standing.” said Mark Sturgeon, Plymouth County Democratic Chair.

Wendt was born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating from West High School in 1979. He is the son of Roger and Anita Wendt. His father, who passed away in 2011, was a long-time educator for the Sioux City Community Schools and served in the Iowa House of Representatives following his retirement from the school district. His mother lives in Sioux City and is still very active in Democratic politics.

Wendt graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1983. He earned his Masters Degree in 1986 and Doctorate Degree in 1999 from USD. He spent 6 years teaching and coaching, seven years as building level principal, and 21 years as superintendent; including the past 17 years in Le Mars.

He has served as Board Member, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, for seven years; Executive Committee Member, Iowa High School Speech Association, for nine years; Board Member, Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce, for seven years; Board Member, Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation, for three years; and Board Member, Le Mars Area YMCA, for 6sixyears.

Wendt has been married for 26 years to his wife Betty who is the High School Principal at Hinton, Iowa. His son Blake, age 22, is a math teacher at Chamberlain High School in Chamberlain, SD.

For more information contact Todd Wendt at todd.wendt13@gmail.com or 712-548-4513.