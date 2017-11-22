SPOTLIGHT: Broken Kettle Wine Cellars – It’s more than a winery in our midst

A few years ago, local farmers Tony and Jennifer Heisterkamp partnered with John and Mary Lucken in creating apple orchards and aronia berry patches. Last year, they took another exciting venture, opening a winery, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars at 130 Reed St.

But there is much more than just the approximate 15 varieties of sweet and dry, red and white wines there.

Shopping starts with bottles of wine and Akronia Valley aronia berry juices, powder and honey and then the gifts.

There are wine gifts, including wine bottle stoppers, glass charms and other accessories.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, customers can enjoy wine tasting — buying wine by the bottle or glass and getting a complimentary wine glass.

“Wine is a perfect gift for your coworkers, friends and family gatherings,” said Manager Emily Colt, who also plans several events from painting parties, craft nights, ladies night outs, and sip- and-shop events. Check her schedule for upcoming events.

“We’d love to host your Christmas parties,” said Colt, “or create your own gathering.”

A local group of business women meet for “Thirsty Thursdays.”

Broken Kettle Wine Cellars also partner with local vendors either through consignment or wholesale purchasing, bringing locally-made items and gifts.

“We spotlight locally-made items from South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa,” said Colt. “With all the items we know those vendors. We try to support the ‘business within a business’ concept.”

Products include honey, syrup, soaps and more.

They’ll make gift baskets, too.

“There is a little bit of something for everyone at Broken Kettle Wine Cellars,” said Colt.

“We’re always looking for vendors, specifically hand-made items,” said Colt. “If interested, contact me.”

Starting Dec. 1, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars will expand their hours:

Wednesdays

4 – 7 p.m.

Thursdays

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fridays

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Upcoming Events

Dec. 9: Wine Cork Craft Night,

6:30 p.m.

Dec. 15: Ugly Sweater Party with live band.