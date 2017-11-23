Christmas cactus is ‘Thanksgiving Blessing’

By Julie Ann Madden

It was a gift from a friend who was taking the next step in the aging process — moving first to Arizona to be near her son, then back to the Akron Care Center.

When Sibyl Campbell was moving, Joyce Thorson told her, “if there is anything I can do, let me know.”

Soon Sibyl and her son, Marlin, came knocking at Thorson’s door.

“They showed up with these two green things,” Thorson told The Akron Hometowner, noting they were Christmas cactuses.

This isn’t the first time she’s had Christmas cactuses. She, along with her siblings, received a piece of her grandmother’s and mother’s years ago. However, those eventually died as plants often do.

“I know some people who place their Christmas cactuses outside in summer and bring them in winter,” said Thorson. “I’ve had good luck and bad luck (with previous ones). I was so glad to get one from Sibyl.”

Thorson placed the two plants in her north window, naming them “Sibyl” and “Marlin,” of course.

“I tell her about her namesake, which is blooming,” said Thorson, “and tell her ‘Marlin’ isn’t doing well.”

While “Sibyl” has been blooming since mid-October and is now full of beautiful red flowers, “Marlin” has nothing but its green thorny cactus leaves.

“I enjoy them,” said Thorson, “and I talk to them.”

“Evidently not nicely to ‘Marlin,’” laughed Thorson. “Well, you know how it is. With men, it’s hard to explain things to them at times…”

“Marlin” isn’t getting the message that it’s time to start blooming — after all, he’s a Christmas cactus.

“And that’s my story,” said Thorson.

She’s enjoying the beauty — even if it’s more than a month early this year — a Thanksgiving Blessing instead of a Christmas gift.