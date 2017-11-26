Mildred Van Donge, 91

Mildred Van Donge of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Ireton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 28 at the First Reformed Church in Ireton with Rev. Doug Van Aartsen officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Porter Funeral Home in Ireton. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Mildred Van Donge was born September 13, 1926, near Maurice, Iowa, the daughter of H.E. and Mary (Borgman) Ten Napel. She graduated from the Ireton High School in 1943.

Mildred married Edward Van Donge January 1, 1945, at Ireton. The couple farmed near Craig, Iowa, until moving to Ireton in 1979. Ed passed away February 26, 1991. Mildred moved to Sioux Falls in 2002. She attended the Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls and enjoyed singing in the church Christmas Choir Cantata.

Mildred moved to the Ridgewood Apartment in Akron in 2014. While living in Akron, she attended Wesley United Methodist Church. She was active at the Ridgewood Apartments by playing cards, attending bible study, and enjoying coffee with others.

Mildred was an excellent seamstress, often making clothing for her family, dresses for family weddings, and decorated sweatshirts. She was a wonderful cook, liked to bake, and enjoyed gardening. She was always a positive person and supported the churches she attended.

Mildred loved all of her family. ﻿One of her grandchildren wrote this about her grandmother, “She lived a life full of faith, compassion, grace, and unconditional love.”

She is survived by her three children, Clark and wife Debbie of Burleson, Texas, Beverly Netley of Warroad, Minnesota, and Beth and husband Russ Van Beek of Akron; grandchildren, Stacie Pollard, Jill Wylie, Jennifer MacArthur, Michael Swift, Cindy Niederbaumer, and Cristy Bunt; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Arlene Reuter and Mary Jean Swartout both of Le Mars, Iowa.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Scott Swift and James Netley; brothers, Edwin, Lawrence, and Robert; and sisters, Nelvina Zink, Bernice De Vries, and Esther Wells.