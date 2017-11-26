Plymouth County Court News Week of September 18

Dispositions

State vs Jordan M. Renkel, 26, Alpharetta, Ga., was on probation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, his probation was discharged, his court costs are $2,138, he was given a fine of $1,812 and his total costs for this charge are $4,392.50.

State vs. LeRoy Mc Farland, Jr., 43, public intoxication, third offense, all fees now ordered to be paid. Mc Farland’s costs include court costs $100, fines in the amount of $625, total ordered, $943.75.

State vs. Kirk James Lacey, theft third degree, he was charged with probation violation, court costs are $2,531.40, a fine of $625, and the court ordered restitution is $1,263, totaling $6,763.15

State vs. Frederick Lee Shelton, 52, Des Moines, possession controlled substance, third offense, he pleaded guilty, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence, and one year of probation. His court costs are $160, his fine is $625, with costs totaling $1,138.75.

Civil Judgments

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Karime Yareily Garcia Hernandez, court costs are $85, plus 3.21% from 9/18/17. Total judgment is $3,418.24.

Hawkeye vs. Brian & Marna Hulshof, court costs are $110, plus 3.21%, interest from 9/18/17 making their total $1,289.82.

Hawkeye vs. Amanda M. & Kyle Heath Kuenen, court costs, $85, plus 3.21% interest from 9/18/17, with total costs of $893.50.

United Bank of Iowa vs. Brian M. Mouw, his court costs are $85, plus 3.21% interest from 9/18/17 totaling $1,390.61.

Capital One Bank vs. Michael Wayne Steele, court costs are $85, plus 3.21% interest from 9/18/17. His total judgment is $1,921.21.

Discover Bank vs. Timothy Brown, court costs are $85, with judgment totaling $4,762.

Hawkeye vs. Patricia Guadalupe Garcia-Melendez & Fernando Flores Soto, their court costs are $85, plus 3.21%, interest from 9/21/17, toatling $4,510.74.

LF Noll vs. Daniel Lee Kersebergen, court costs are $85, plus interest at 3.21%, from 10/1/17, plus pre-judgment interest in the amount of $32.19. The court ordered Kersebergen to pay installments of $200 per month from 10/1/17 totaling $725.26.

Hawkeye vs. Timothy Robert & Trudy J. Seng, court costs are $85, plus 3.21% interest from 9/22/17, totaling $742.75.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Benjamin Thomas Klein, 34, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use saftey belt $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kenneth J. Baack Jr., 48, Le Mars, judgement, failure to obey stop sign and yeild right of way $262.

State of Iowa vs. Timary Alma Tweedy, 37, Sioux City, parks and public lands $100.

State of Iowa vs. Tanya Lynn Vanhill, 27, Alvord, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Josiah Alexander Zoelle, 20, Sioux City, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Carson Wentzel Strom, 22, Sioux City, dark window or windshield $132.

State of Iowa vs. Scott Casaday Briggs, 60, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua L. Bossow, 36, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Alicia Marie Orr, 27, Sioux City, speeding $100.

State of Iowa vs. Nikita Marie Kleyer, 29, Orange City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Abby Nicole Johnson, 27, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Cody James Wilen, 20, Sergeant Bluff, judgement poss./purch. alcohol by person $330.

State of Iowa vs. Michael William Kading, 60, Boone, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph Reid Noteboom, 24, Ireton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Nicholas Allyn Pick, 37, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Andrew William Goodrich, 32, Sioux City, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Peyton Edward Rochford, 16, Le Mars, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Steven C. Busteed, 55, Omaha, Neb., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Clarence Schroeder, 27, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $137.

State of Iowa vs. Colton Lawrence Clouse, 24, Le Mars, use electronic communication device $100.

State of Iowa vs. Terrance R. Cumstock, 43, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffery Lee Smith, 59, Hawarden, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ian Richard Freeburg, 32, St. Paul, Minn., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. John V. Walser, 63, Mapleton, Minn., hours of service violaton $127.

State of Iowa vs. John V. Walser, 63, Mapleton, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations and rules $127.

State of Iowa vs. Hannah McDougall, 18, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Pamella Hean Iosty, 67, Storm Lake, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Kiana Elaine Smutzler, 17, Sioux City, fail to obey stop sign and yeild right of way$195.

State of Iowa vs. Jordan Gerrit Acevedo, 25, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Rodney Lee Buckholtz, 49, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Charles Mendoza, 41, Sioux City, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Charles Mendoza, 41, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $127.

State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth Richard Askvig, 22, Le Mars, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Justin Michael Aguirre, 20, Hornick, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Shelly Lynn Flanders, 52, Sioux City, operation without registration card or plate $157.

State of Iowa vs. Kyle Ray Blacker, 23, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Brady Jon Pottebaum, 20, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Daniel Paul Devoss, 31, Council Bluffs, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. David L. Salisbury, 56, Goffstown, N.H., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Jill Ana Medrano, 22, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kristi Marie Odens, 29, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Stanley Gene Burchfield, 72, Marblehead, M.A., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Daniel Walter Bunjes, 42, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Mikal Lloyd Pederson, 54, Prairie Village, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Seth Michael Oetken, 19, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Heather A. Tarr, 40, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Michael Ray Lowell, 32, Forest City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Karen Elaine Vannorman, 58, St. Paul, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. T. Lawrence Gasse, 68, Sandwich, M.A., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Daryl Allen Oldenburg, Clearwater, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Beth Elaine Feuchtenberger, 51, Alvord, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Ralph Fredrick Reeder, 63, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Virginia Lynn Palmer, 59, St. Cloud, F.L., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Juan Manuel Uribe, 49, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Gabriel James Bernhagen, 21, Wayne, Neb., speeding $181.

City of Le Mars vs. Miranda Lopez, 15, Le Mars, failure to have driver’s license or permit $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Jaaper Rut Kier, 42, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Mariaelirma Gonzalez, 46, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Preston Lee Schorg, 23, Le Mars, operation without registration $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Jose Eduardo Marquez, 17, Sioux City, violation of conditions of restricted license $127.

City of Merrill vs. Robert Delgado Zepeda III, 41, Houston, Tex., speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Kaitlyn Ann McCormick, 30, Hartley, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Taylor Lee Averell, 26, Ralston, Neb., speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Diego R. Garcia Perez, 22, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jeffery J. Delano, 35, Columbus, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jaryd D. Barnett, 31, La Vista, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Abigail Zoe Turman, 19, Omaha, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Rebekah Jael Christians, 33, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Jacob D. Roff, 37, Gretna, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Karen Yuvonne Cook, 76, Mankato, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Juan M. Pena, 51, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Ronaldo Almendarez, 24, Storm Lake, speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Mitchell Wesley Begley, 29, Spirit Lake, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Penny Lee Segelke, 37, Maurice, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Rosalinda Aleman, 34, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jared Eric Dye, 35, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Mary Kay Johnson, 62, Louisville, Co., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Sharon J. Arganbright, 69, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Joseph Allan Ulvi, 33, Chaska, Minn., sppeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Paula D. Ricker, 71, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kent M. Mills, 56, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Christopher J. Vacanti, 53, Papillion, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Janet Rodriguez, 38, Port St. Lucie, Flo., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Stecen Helt, 35, Sergeant Bluff, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Thomas Eugene Pace, 52, Clarinda, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Heather Nicole Lucia, 32, New Praugue, Minn., speeding $114.

Fines listed do not include cents.