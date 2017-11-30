A-W FFA packages 60,000 meals for the hungry

The Akron-Westfield FFA hosted a Meals from the Heartland packing event on Nov. 21. During the school day, the entire student body helped pack 60,000 meal packets to feed the hungry.

Prior to the event, the FFA members raised $7,500 in grants and through a silent auction to fund this community service project. In addition to the student body, Akron Lions Club and FFA Alumni Association members and Farm Credit Services of Sioux City personnel packed meals.

A meal packet provides a meal for a family of six and contains rice, soy protein, vitamins, minerals and dried vegetables: carrot, onion, tomato, celery, cabbage and bell pepper.

Meals from the Heartland’s mission is to empower people to save the starving.

The organization’s goal is to “Alleviate life-threatening hunger through:

• Education: We offer information and resources about global hunger and everyone’s role in this issue.

• Engagement: We provide year-round service opportunities for people of all ages to serve God and people in need.

• Feeding: We partner with meal distribution organizations so that meals can reach hungry people here in Iowa and around the world.”

Since 2008, Meals from the Heartland has provided over 83 million meals to the hungry in Iowa and around the world.