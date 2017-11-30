MS Boys Basketball fall to WS

By: Brady Bergman

The Akron-Westfield middle school boys basketball teams hosted the West Sioux Falcons on Tuesday, November 17.

This year the middle school teams will be divided into A & B teams instead of 7th & 8th grade teams.

The A-team lost 32-51. The leading scorers were Tyson Fairbanks and Parker Britton with 9 points each, Sam Phillips added 6 points, Landon Schuknecht made 2 points, and Alex Bernard with 1 point.

The B-team lost 6-47. The leading scorers were Bryce Jurgensen and Michael Varns with 3 points each.