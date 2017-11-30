Senior Spotlight

￼

Kammi

Bishop

By: Laken Mullinix

Kammi Jade Bishop was born on December 29, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa, to James and Brandi Bishop. She lives near Ireton with her family, which includes her little brother Dustin.

Throughout high school, Kammi has been involved in softball, basketball, and FFA, where she currently serves as Historian. Softball is her favorite sport, and some of her favorite moments include State softball and National FFA Conventions.

KamBam’s favorite movie is Spirit, and her favorite childhood memory is horseback riding with her dad in Colorado. When she was a child, she wanted to be a horse when she grew up (this also serves as her most embarrassing moment).

Kammi’s advice for underclassmen is “Don’t procrastinate,” and her favorite excuse for not turning in homework is “I had practice.”

Her favorite class during high school was Animal Science, because it helped lead her towards her career.

Kammi’s favorite part of high school was spending time with her friends.

After high school, Kammi plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Animal Science and become a veterinarian.