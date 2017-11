By: Brooklyn Gravenish

On Thursday, November 16, the A-W middle school boys’ basketball teams traveled to Le Mars to face the Gehlen Catholic Jays.

The A-team lost 49-12. Parker Britton led the offense with six points, Tyson Fairbanks made four points, and Landon Schuknecht added two points.

The B-team lost 44-6. Bryce Jurgensen’s four points led the offense and Ashton Otten added two points.