National History Day students start their research

Akron-Westfield middle school students have started their research for this year’s National History Day competition. The 2018 theme is Conflict and Compromise in History. Students entries fall into five categories: Documentaries, Exhibits, Papers, Performances, and Websites. The students involved in NHD this year are:

8th graders: Leila Croy, Keira Hillrichs, Elijah Hoffer, Alexis Josten, Tom Lane, Cael Moffatt, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, Landon Schuknecht, and Sadie Toben.

7th graders: Ciarra Barron, Tyler Ford, Alyssa Frye, Lane Kenny, Lukas Langley, Audrey Liebetrau, Sophia Martinac, Ellie Martinsen, Alyssa Nemesio, Lauryn Saathoff, Kirsten Stabe, Michael Swancutt, Sarah Toben, Jacob Weiss, and Mara Zorr.

6th graders: Kaden Joy, Luke Meinen, Emma Milbrodt, Annie Newton, Allison Nixa, Caylee Petersen, Ben Philips, Gracie Rife, Jack Schoenfelder, and Josie Smith.