Senior Spotlight

Kiana

Appley

By: Laken Mullinix

Kiana Lee Appley was born on September 17, 1999 to Dustin and Melinda Appley. She has three siblings, Kristie, Travian, and Ty.

Throughout high school Kiana has been involved in several activities including softball, track, and jazz choir.

In her free time she enjoys painting.

Softball is her favorite sport, and state softball is her most memorable high school moment. Kiana has also placed sixth at State track in the long jump. This is her greatest achievement in high school.

A moment Kiana would choose to relive is being crowned the Homecoming Queen.

Her biggest regret would be not trying as many things as she could have.

Kiana’s favorite class was her art class, and Mr. Colt is the person who inspires her most. “He pushed me to do and be my best.”

Her advice to underclassmen would be to “Do everything with 100% effort, try hard, and be nice to others.”

Her favorite part of high school was her activities, sports, and the friends she made.

Kiana plans to pursue a career in dentistry.