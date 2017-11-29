Public Notice Akron-Westfield Notice of Public Meeting

You are hereby notified that the Board of Directors of the Akron-Westfield School District will conduct a public hearing on the 2018- 2019 School Calendar, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the 11th day of December 2017 in the School Auditorium, Akron, Iowa. At this meeting the tentative agenda is currently as follows:

1. Call to Order the Public Hearing related to school calendar by President—Roll Call

2. Approve or Amend the Agenda

3. Visitor/Patron request and Correspondence

4. Discussion Items:

(a) Review the 2018-2019 school calendar

5. Adjourn

Persons wishing to address the Board at this meeting should indicate their desire to do so, along with the topic to be addressed with the Board Secretary of Schools not later than 12:00 Noon, prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephonic request. However, the Board and Administration would appreciate an earlier notification (at least three days before the meeting) if possible. This would permit orderly scholar of public participation on the agenda and would provide adequate time for the Board and Administration to obtain needed information.

Akron-Westfield School District

Telephone No: (712) 568-2020 Akron, Iowa 51001

Mandy McCully

By Secretary, Board of Education

