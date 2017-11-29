Public Notice Akron-Westfield Request for Proposals to Purchase Real Property

The Akron-Westfield Community School District (“District”) is requesting bids from those persons interested in purchasing the real property locally known as 221 Mill Street, Akron, Iowa.

The property, including improvements thereon, will be sold only “AS IS,” with no warranties or representations as to condition, zoning, or appropriateness for any use. The property will be conveyed by deed without warranty.

All offers to buy the property must be made on terms and conditions acceptable to the District. A minimum purchase price of $15,000.00 is required. No contingencies to closing may appear in the offer. By submitting an offer, the offeror is warranting it has sufficient funds or pre-approved credit (financing) for the purchase price, which representation is subject to confirmation by the District.

If you require any other information, please contact Randy Collins, Superintendent at: 712-568-2020.

Each offer must be enclosed and sealed in an envelope plainly marked with the words: “OFFER TO BUY REAL ESTATE.” Offers must be received by Mandy McCully, Business Manager at the District at 850 Kerr Dr., Akron, Iowa 51001 no later than 12:00 PM on December 6th, 2017.

No offeror may withdraw its offer after the scheduled time for receipt of offers.

The District reserves the right to request additional information for the evaluation of the offers received. The District reserves the right to reject any or all offers and to waive irregularities in any offer and to enter into an agreement, with or without modification, as shall be deemed to be in the best interests of the District.

Published in

The Akron Hometowner

November 15, 22, & 29, 2017