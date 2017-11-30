Special Election to be held

A Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. to fill a vacancy to elect a representative for Iowa State Senate District 3.

The vacancy is required to be filled due to the resignation of Bill Anderson and the call for a special election by Governor Kim Reynolds.

Only voters in parts of Woodbury County and Plymouth County are eligible to vote in the Special Election to fill the vacancy for the District 3 Senator.

The precinct list includes the location, address of the polling site, and the townships and cites of where voters living in those jurisdictions are to vote.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in 11 Plymouth County voting Precincts and 16 Woodbury County Precincts.

Voters must be 18 years of age and be registered to vote to be eligible to vote at the polls, or the EDR (Election Day Registration) process can be used at the polls to register prior to voting.

Unofficial election results will be made available on the Plymouth County website at www.co.plymouth.ia.us and the Woodbury County website at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov and the Iowa Secretary of State website, after the polls close at 9 p.m. and once they are tallied and canvassed by the precinct election officials.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Precinct No. 1 and No. 6 Combined: Akron Public Library Conference Room, 350 Reed St., Akron.

All of the City of Akron and Portland Township AND all of the city of Westfield and all of Sioux and Westfield Townships.

Precinct No. 3: Plymouth County Courthouse Annex Building, 215 Fourth Ave. SE. Le Mars.

All of the City of Struble, all of America and Elgin Townships.

Precinct No. 4: Brunsville Legion Club, 305 Oak St., Brunsville.

All of the City of Brunsville and Craig, all of Johnson Township, Grant Township, Preston Township and all of Washington Township excluding parts of the City of Le Mars that lie within Washington Township.

Precinct No. 5: Remsen Public Library, 211 Fulton St., Remsen.

All of the City of Remsen and Oyens and all of Fredonia and Marion Townships.

Precinct No. 7: Kissinger Community Center, 605 Main St., Merrill, Iowa

All of the City of Merrill and all of Liberty, Stanton and Plymouth Townships.

Precinct No. 8: Perry Township Hall, 22504 C60, Hinton, which is 4 miles west of the City of Hinton on County Road C60.

All of Perry and Hancock Townships including that portion of Sioux City within Perry Township.

Precinct No. 9: Hinton Community Center, 208 West Main, Hinton.

All of the City of Hinton and Lincoln and Hungerford Township including that portion of Sioux City that lies with in Hungerford Township.

Precinct No. 10: Kingsley Community Center, 207 E. First St. Kingsley.

All of the City of Kingsley and all of Union and Elkhorn Townships.

Precinct No. 11, No. 12, No. 13: Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 301 12th St. SE, Le Mars.

All of the City of Le Mars.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections at 712-546-6100 and Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections at 712-279-6465.