Darlis Ann (Hillrichs) Nielsen, 72

Darlis Ann (Hillrichs) Nielsen of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 27, 2017, in Adair, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Darlis Ann Hillrichs was born May 20, 1945, in Akron, the daughter of Edwin and Mabel (Friske) Hillrichs. When Darlis was three years old, her father passed away unexpectedly. Her mother later married Edwin’s brother, Harry. Harry and Mabel raised the family on the farm in Preston Township, rural Plymouth County. Darlis attended country school in Preston Township and later high school in Akron where she graduated from Akron High School.

Following high school, she attended Nettleton Business College where she graduated with her degree as a legal secretary.

She was united in marriage to Roger Nielsen on December 17, 1966. To this union, two children were born, Amy Rae and Clint Edwin. Early on, they lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Darlis worked for Life Investors. After five years, they moved back to Akron. Darlis went to work for Cy Larsen in Akron until beginning her over 30-year career with Nymann and Kohl Law Office in Sioux City. She also worked part time for several years at JC Penny’s in Sioux City. ﻿Darlis and Roger later divorced.

Darlis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron where she had taught Sunday school and enjoyed attending bible study. She also had served as a Cub Scout Leader for many years. She enjoyed her time in the Birthday Club in Akron with many of her friends. Through the years, Darlis also enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge, gardening, and tending to her flowers. But most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who will always remember her delicious pancakes.

Survivors include her daughter: Amy Carrier of Tucson, AZ, and her children: twins, Sophie and John Carrier, and Allison Carrier; her son: Clint Nielsen (Stacey Riley) of West Des Moines, IA, and his children: Nicholas Borsay (Holly Dresselhaus) of West Des Moines, IA, and Olivia Nielsen of Denver, CO; her sister: JoAnn (Bill) Dolan of Beresford, SD; her brother: Gary (Charlotte) Hillrichs of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin Hillrichs, Harry Hillrichs, and Mabel Hillrichs; her nephew: Rusty Hillrichs; and a dear friend: Dr. Everett Williams.