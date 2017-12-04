Lowell Ludwig, 86

Lowell Ludwig of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017, at his home in Akron.

Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 7 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation with the family present will after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 7 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Lowell Henry Ludwig was born June 6, 193, in Alcester, South Dakota, the son of Henry and Anna (Jepson) Ludwig. He attended school in Alcester and graduated from Alcester High School.

He married Lila Loe on October 20, 1951, in Alcester. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Hudson, South Dakota in 1961. Lowell worked for the Hudson Elevator for 30 years. He was also a farm hand for area farmers. Lila passed away March 2, 1990.

Lowell married Gertrude “Tootie” Bakker Richter on August 3, 1992, in Elk Point, South Dakota. They made their home in Akron. Lowell continued to work for area farmers until his retirement.

Through the years, Lowell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sipping on blackberry brandy. But most of all, he loved the times spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife Tootie of Akron; three children: Ronald (Louann) Ludwig of Lake City, MN, Randy Ludwig of Littleton, CO, and Robin (David) Koenig of Red Wing, MN; 4 step children: Peggy Warden-Dana (Richard), Paula (Corey) Trudeau of Elk Point, SD, Paige (Doug) Lingall of Akron, and Melanie Richter (Wes Hasebank) of Akron; 17 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his sister: Marilyn Anderson of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lila Ludwig; his daughter: Cindy Vonk; and two great grandsons: Todd Warden and Oscar Ludwig.