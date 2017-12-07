A-W dancers bring home multiple honors

Akron-Westfield Dance Team received top honors at the Iowa State Dance Team Association’s competition Nov. 30 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The 14-member squad placed first in Hip Hop, second in Pom, and third in Kick competitions.

In addition, the team earned a Distinguished Academic Award with a Grade Point Average of 3.89.

Most importantly, for the first time in Akron-Westfield Community School history, the team received the Sportsmanship Award. Of note, only one such award is given during the state competition.