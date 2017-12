December 12 Special Election

Iowa State Senate District 3

to fill a vacancy

Polls open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Akron Public Library

(Westfield votes at Akron – no voting

at Westfield Community Center)

Those who vote at the Akron Library: All of the City of Akron and Portland Township and all of the City of Westfield, all of Sioux Township, and all of Westfield Township.

Candidates (Vote for 1)

Jim Carlin (R)

Todd Wendt (D)