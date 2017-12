Clifford and Gladys Faust of Westfield will be celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary this month.

Clifford Faust and Gladys Kamradt were united in marriage on December 3, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa. To this union, two sons were born. One lives in Westfield and the other is deceased. The couple has two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Clifford and Gladys will celebrate their anniversary with their family.