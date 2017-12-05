Gun Club takes a fatal bullet

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron Gun Club members officially closed Akron’s Shooting Range with their announcement at the Nov. 28 council meeting.

“Financial pressures and other pressures are ultimately forcing us to throw in the towel,” said Akron Gun Club Secretary-Treasurer Greg Bellwood, who has been instrumental in keeping the Akron Shooting Range open since 1980. “We lost the (trapshooting machine) and that was basically our sole income. Really, with no hope in the near future of replacing it, it’s inevitable.”

