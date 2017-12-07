A-W boys handle MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team handled Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union with ease Nov. 28 at home by a score of 78-63.

The Westerners were led by the scoring of Nick Jacobs with 33 points and Conner Anderson with 30 points. Other points came from Aaron Hartman with six, Chris Steffen with four, Quinn Bundy with three, and Colton Dennison with two.

Defensively, Ty Carl led with eight rebounds followed by Jacobs and Hartman with five each. Anderson and Steffen led in steals with three each.

“It was nice to start the season off with a ‘W.’ Nick and Conner shot the ball extremely well. Nick had nine assists to go with his 33 points, Quinn Bundy dished out seven assists and Ty Carl led rebounding with eight,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

AW 21 – 28 – 15 – 14 = 78

MMCRU 11 – 19 – 16 – 17 = 63