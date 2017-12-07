A-W girls edge out MMCRU

It was a close one, but the Akron-Westfield girls basketball team edged out Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, Nov. 28 at home by a score of 43-42. The girls were coming off a 62-41 loss to Westwood on Nov. 21.

Leading scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele with 17 followed by Brynn Van Eldik with eight, Jaden Harris had seven, Lily Kenny had six, and Danika Smith had five.

Defensively, Koele led with nine rebounds followed by Van Eldik with five. Van Eldik led in steals with five.

AW 18 – 6 – 7 – 12 = 43

MMCRU 10 – 11 -6 -15 = 42