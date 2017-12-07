A-W girls walk over Trinity

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had an easy time at home Dec. 1 as they walked over Trinity Christian 45-10 bringing their record to 2-1.

A-W kept Trinity scoreless until the third quarter when they were able to score six points and then four points in the fourth.

Leading scorer for the Westerners was Brooke Koele with 13 followed by Brynn Van Eldik with 10, Lily Kenny had seven points, Jaden Harris had six, Danika Smith had five, and McKenna Henrich and Elise Knapp each had two.

Van Eldik led the way in rebounds with nine followed closely by Koele with eight. Van Eldik also led the way in steals with five.

AW 15 – 15 – 11 – 4 = 45

TC 0 – 0 – 6 – 4 = 10