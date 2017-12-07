Trinity Christian slips by the Westerners

Oh what a game! It had excitement, drama, exhilaration, and a record was broken, but unfortunately in the end Akron-Westfield came up a little short losing 77-74 to Trinity Christian at home Dec. 1. This brings their record to 1-1.

Nick Jacobs broke the school record for the most three point shots made during a game nailing nine. Jacobs was also the leading scorer for the Westerners with 32.

The game was tied after one quarter at 21 and tied at the half at 46. A-W fell a bit behind in the third 62-52 but never gave up and came back in the fourth with vengeance.

The crowd got back in the game in the fourth when Aaron Hartman hit two free throws to tie the game at 63. Unfortunately Trinity turned around and hit a three point shot to go ahead 66-63.

A-W kept up with Trinity and with 24 seconds left in the game Nick Jacobs hit a crucial three point shot to bring the Westerners within one at 75-74. On A-W’s next possession, Trinity stole the ball and was fouled by A-W with Trinity making one free throw to make the score 76-74.

With 13 seconds left for a chance to tie or win the game, A-W, plagued with a couple errors, gave Trinity a chance at more free throws. Trinity made one making the score 77-74.

Coming down the court with six seconds left, Chris Steffen took an almost half court shot to tie the game. The ball hit the rim but did not go in giving Trinity the win.

“It was a very entertaining game from the spectators perspective but a little disappointing from the teams perspective. I was very pleased with their never give up effort. It would have been easy to just go away when we got down by 10 but they battled back to tie it up. We need to correct some things on defense and attack the boards better and when we improve in those areas good things will happen,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

Other scorers for A-W were Conner Anderson with 13, Aaron Hartman with 12, Quinn Bundy with six, Leighton Blake with five, Colton Dennison with four, and Ty Carl with two.

Anderson and Hartman led the way in rebounds with five each and Anderson led with steals at two.

AW 21 – 23 – 8 – 22 = 74

TC 21 – 23 – 18 – 15 = 77