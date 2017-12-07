Wrestlers compete at SB-L Invitational

A group of five Akron-Westfield wrestlers traveled to Sgt. Bluff Dec. 2 to compete in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational. Placing second for the Westerners was Christian Wolthuizen at 182 and placing fourth was Jader Briggs at 106.

Jader Briggs, 106: round one received a bye, quarterfinals won by fall over Andrew Kutz of Storm Lake, semifinals lost by fall to Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central, consolation round defeated Jherek Dillavou of SBL by decision, 7-2, and in the 3rd place lost by fall to Ian Rudner of Papillion-La Vista to finish fourth.

Cameron Bergman (138): round one lost by fall to Jarrett Miller of Ballard, consolation round received a bye, consolation round two lost to Blake Smith of Millard South by fall.

Damien Ericson (145): round one received a bye, quarterfinals lost to Blake Liebe of SBL by fall, consolation round two lost to Garrett Baughman of Papillion-La Vista by fall, consolation round three lost to Kyler Rodenburg by technical fall, 20-4.

Christian Wolthuizen (182): round one received a bye, quarterfinals won by decision, 9-3, over Danny Dillavou of SBL, semifinals won by decision, 9-3, over Jim Moss of Woodbury Central, first place match lost by major decision, 16-4 to Ben Lee of Ballard to finish second.

Logan Smith (220): round one received a bye, quarterfinals lost by fall to Gavin Peitzmeier of Millard South, consolation round two lost by major decision, 8-0, to Dustin Stowe of SBL, consolation round three lost by fall to Zach O’Clair of Spencer.