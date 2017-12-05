“The worst time to find out about your coverage is usually claim time,” said Curt Harris of Security National Insurance Agency.

“The biggest impediment to understanding insurance and us delivering the product you need is getting you to sit down for an hour — to stop for an hour — and go over your coverage,” he said. “In our society people want it now — everyone wants it instantaneously.”

“So it ends up being a lot of assumptions about what you have and don’t have (for coverage),” said Harris.

Behind the scenes there are a lot of details that go into determining a policy rating, he said. “We usually pry for a lot of information you might think is irrelevant but it goes into the policy rating.”

“We’re pretty nosy to get you the best rate possible,” said Harris. “We’re an independent insurance agency so we have access to multiple companies. When we ask the questions, we can narrow it down to what company would be a good fit for you.”

“There’s never a dumb question,” he added. “If you’re not sure on something or have a question, give us a call.”

The Security National Insurance Agency office is located in Security National Bank. Just stop by the office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 568-2442.

Harris or Insurance Secretary Nicole Johnson will gladly assist you.

“We’re pretty low key, low sales pressure here,” Harris said.

Harris, who has been the Security National Insurance Agency agent since June 1989, is licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

He offers clients several types of insurance:

• Personal: Auto, motorcycle, ATV, boat and classic cars; home, rental dwelling, renters, and flood insurances. Also, umbrella liability.

• Commercial: Commercial property, general liability, Inland Marine (equipment), business auto, workers compensation, bonds, crime & fidelity, data compromise, pollution liability and umbrella liability.

Farm: Farm dwelling and buildings, farm equipment and classic tractors, livestock including high-valued livestock mortality; multi-peril crop insurance including price enhancements and crop hail (& wind) insurance. Plus farm liability and farm umbrella coverages.

Life & Health: Term life, whole life, critical illness/accident, disability, Individual & Small Group Health, Medicare supplements, Part D Prescription Drug and Dental insurances.

Common risk needs are farm, both small and large units; auto and home.

But Harris also has policies for unique risks such as exotic animals, personal trainers, classic cars and other collections.

We insure small and large alike — from a $99 renters policy to six-figure commercial lines, said Harris.