Plymouth County Court News Week of October 9

Dispositions

State vs. Neil Edward Hutson, 40, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty, and entered a negotiated voluntary guilty plea to lascivious acts with a child – solicitation, counts 01, & 02 each a five-year suspended prison sentence, to run consecutively, $750 fine for each count, ordered mental health/substance abuse evaluation, sex offender program, three years on probation/residential facility. Court costs are $923.60, a fine $1,500, total judgment $2,948.60.

State vs. James Matthew Peterson, 42, of Sioux City, was arrested for operating under the influence. first offense, He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 365 days jail, with 363 suspended, one-year probation, a fine $1,250, court costs $100, totaling $1,797.50.

Johnathan Robert Sopoci, 32, of Le Mars, arrested for domestic assault/abuse, third offense, jailed, no contact order violations court costs $382.50 order, pleaded guilty, count 01 two-year prison sentence, consecutive with count 02 and concurrent with SRCR 016236, suspended fine, $625, count 01, domestic abuse/assault impeding blood/flow of air, two-year prison sentence consecutive with count 01, and concurrent with SRCR 016236 – omestic assault, second offense/false imprisonment.

State vs. Jeremy Barger Hebert, 40, Akron, found not guilty of attempt to commit murder, found guilty domestic abuse assault causing injury, domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow, found guilty assault causing physical injury, guilty of the crime of child endangerment.

State vs. Charles Nels Malmberg, 29, of Hudson, S.D., operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, his court costs are $100, a fine $1,875, totaling $2,641.25.

Civil Judgments

Broadmoor Development Co. Inc. vs. Kasey L. Aguilar, against Aguilar, the court costs are $85, plus 3.35% interest starting on 10/10/17, on total judgment $2,235.

Floyd Valley Apartments vs. Timothy C. McGirr, forcible entry, court costs $85.

Top Notch Transmission vs. Kristen Williams, against Williams, court costs are $110, plus 3.35% interest from 10/11/17 on $3,045.35.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Stephanie Buhman, court costs are $85, plus 3.35% interest from 10/12/17 on $515.53.

Portfolio Recovery vs. Danielle Darlene Heissel, c. $85 plus 3.35% interest from 10/12/17 on $4,900.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Brenna Scott, c. $85, plus 3.35% interest from 10/12/17 on $827.46.

Traffic fines

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Marcus Vilhauer, 26, McCook Lake, S.D., use of electronic communication device $100.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob David Dettwiler, 29, Missouri Valley, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jerremy Patrick Larocque, 33, Harrison Township, Mich., failure to provide proof of financial liability $740.

State of Iowa vs. Jerremy Patrick Larocque, 33, Harrison Township, Mich., no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Jeffery Nash, 27, Sioux City, speeding $186.

State of Iowa vs. Jorge Giovanni Carreola Monroy, 34, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Karen Tereza Recinos Medrano, 24, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jerremy Patrick Larocque, 33, Harrison Township, Mich., judgement no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Chelsea Jean McGinnis, 23, Akron, operation of motor vehicle with expired license $132.

State of Iowa vs. Cody Dale Hamman, 21, Mapleton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Guadalupe J. Naveja, 17, Spirit Lake, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Roxanne Ruth Foreman, 57, Orange City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Nathan Miller, 21, Castana, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Cathy J. Vandeweerd, 46, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Rick F. Schroeder, 43, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Judith E. Stanton, Laurel, Neb., registration violation $92.

State of Iowa vs. Adam Michael Fredrick, 27, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dustin Allan Slota, 25, Hinton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dustin Allan Slota, 25, Hinton, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Alfredo Perez Cuello, 25, Sioux City, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Michawl Wortman, 27, Correctionville, failure to comply with safety regulation $127.

State of Iowa vs. Douglas Deen Barnes, 21, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Moses Crabtree, 21, Elk Point, S.D., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Sandra Rose Keane, 68, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Randy Craig Prothero, 58, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Douglas Bernard Wiederholt, 58, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Sheryl Nita Ten Napel, 70, Sioux Center, improper overtaking on the right $s195.

State of Iowa vs. Cody James Koenck, 23, Remsen, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Gerry Everett Kirkpatrick, 61, Westboro, M.O., failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Shirlissa Jean Rutledge, 18, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brianna Marie Barbeau, 18, Tea, S.D., no valid driver’s license $330.

City of Akron vs. Rachelle Hope Brewer, 29, Sioux Falls, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Christopher A. Zimmerman, 30, South Sioux City, Neb., failure to have a valid drivers licensed/permit while operating vehicle judegment $465.

City of Hinton vs. Roy E. Miller, 74, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Caitlyn Shellie Manley, 23, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Margaret A. Loutsch, 31, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Carl Randall Moss, 66, Boyden, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Adam Joseph Lindsey, 32, Worthington, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. William J. Groestken, 69, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Lester L. Fanning Jr., 55, Creighton, Neb., fail to obey traffic control device $195.

City of Hinton vs. Christian Herman Caven, 23, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Timothy D. Morgan, 39, Kingsley, operation with expired license $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Michael John Timp, 18, Le Mars, violation of conditions of restricted license $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Joseph Arnold Jensen, 30, Le Mars, operation with expired license $f127.

City of Le Mars vs. Yesenia Amezcua, 23, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Rosa A. Snake, 26, Winnebago, Neb., speeding $141.

City of Le Mars vs. Jasmine Marie Prellwitz, 23, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Jacob Scott Conklin, 20, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Le Mars vs. Teresa Mae Presthus, 47, Spirit Lake, speeding $141.

City of Le Mars vs. Jayden Elaine Reiser Millard, 19, Spencer, speeding $269.

City of Le Mars vs. Jerry Lee Best, 59, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Hilario Valdovinos, 42, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $168.

Fines listed don’t include cents.