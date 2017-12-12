Chubs Country Store: Caring convenience for ‘our’ community

Chubs Country Store’s list begins with 24-hour fuel service, firewood and (summer) fish bait and ends with a beer cave, groceries, lunch specials, pizza and soft ice cream (year-round).

Most important for customers are the dedicated 16 employees, which Co-owner Jenell Lanning said are a great staff.

“We like our employees to interact with the customers and get to know their likes and dislikes,” said Lanning, explaining it can be a customer seeking a quick convenience store stop, a person wanting a sit-down hot meal in the dining area with free WiFi, or friends joining each other on the outdoor patio for coffee and a chat.

“We want people to come in and get what they want,” she said, noting one woman has a son with allergies. One of his favorite meals to eat is a hamburger and fries — made plain, no bun, no condiments or salt. “We make it happen.”

Children are welcome to come and watch a movie on their smart phones or tablets but they must behave. Lanning has no problem providing parental guidance if they make poor choices.

“This place wouldn’t work if you didn’t have the right employees in it,” she said, “and we want our customers to enjoy our store.”

Chubs Country Store is much more than a convenience store as customers can call in take-out orders for pizza, burgers and chicken and select a wide variety of pop, beer and other drinks found in Chubs’ many coolers, including an open air cooler which also contains salads, puddings, and sandwiches.

The daily hot lunch specials are rotated so that customers don’t get the same foods each week. The exception is the overwhelmingly favorite Hot Beef, which is served every Tuesday.

Chubs Country Store is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week and for take-out orders, just call 568-6080.

Chubs Country Store is owned by Jenell and her husband, Mitchal, and her parents, David and Karen Allen, all of Akron.

“We’re home-grown hometown owners trying to bring what Akron needs,” said Lanning.

In addition, the Lannings and Allens believe in giving back to the community through donations to local organizations and participation in community activities.

As they celebrated their first anniversary this past September, Lanning reflected, “We’ve had a ton of community support and we’re trying to provide the best service possible to the citizens of Akron.”