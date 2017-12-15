JV Wrestlers have strong showing at first tournament

By: Damien Ericson

The A-W JV Wrestlers traveled to MOC-FV for a tournament on Monday, December 4. The Westerners ended the tournament with an overall record of 11-8.

Cameron Bergman lost his only match by decision.

Jader Briggs had three wins: by pin, by decision, and by tech fall.

Tyson Lamp won by decision, won by pin, and lost by pin.

Cole Moffatt had two wins by pin and lost a match by pin.

Nola Schierling lost all three of her matches by pin but put up some good fights during each match.

Logan Smith twice won by pin and lost by a pin.

Kyle Welch pinned two opponents and lost by decision.