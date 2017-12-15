Holiday Concert music selection announced

By: Michael

VanderMeulen

The annual A-W Holiday Vocal & Instrumental Concert will take place on Thursday, December 14 in the auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.

The high school choir will be preforming six songs, including the following: Leontovich’s “Carol of the Bells” arranged by Wilhousky; Joseph Martin’s “Canticle of Winter”; Vijay Singh’s arrangement of “Personent Hodie”, a 14th century Latin carol; Andy Beck’s arrangement of the traditional “We Three Kings”; Eddie Pola & George Wyle’s “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” arranged by Alan Billingsley; and George Frideric Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from “The Messiah”.

The high school band will be playing three songs: “Sparks” by Brian Balmages; “The Great Locomotive Chase” by Robert W. Smith; and “Greensleeves” arranged by Alfred Reed.

This annual event always draws a large crowd and is not to be missed.