5-8 Band and Choir perform

By: Cody Hillrichs

On Thursday, December 7, the students in the 5th through 8th grade band and choir performed.

The 5th Grade Band played: “Aura Lee” by George R. Poulton; “Frere Jacques” a French Folk Song; “When the Saints Go Marching In” arranged by John Higgins; and “Old McDonald Had a Band.”

The 6th Grade Band played: “Silent Night” arranged by Robert W. Smith; and “Jingle Bells” arranged by Kenneth Henderson.

The 7th and 8th Grade Band played: “Snow Day” by Len Orcino; “Quintus” by Larry Clark; and “Coventry Carol” arranged by Larry Clark.

The 5th Grade Choir sang: “Twas the Night After Christmas” by Miller & Stogsdill; “One Candle Lights the Way” by Albrecht & Althouse; and “Merry Christmas, Mozart” by Jay Althouse.

The 6th Grade Choir sang: “Blue Christmas” by Hayes & Johnson, arranged by Funk; “A Candle Glowing in the Window” by Teresa Jennings, featuring Emmalee Baker, Piper Fegenbush, Caylee Petersen, and Jenna Smith; and “Let it Snow / Winter Wonderland” arranged by Alan Billingsley.

The 7th and 8th Grade Choir sang: “The Peace Carol” by Beers and arranged by Snyder; “Winter’s Frost” by Brownsey & Lantz, featuring Keira Hillrichs, Audrey Liebetrau, Sydney Parks, and Emmalee Wilken; and “Christmas…In About Three Minutes” arranged by Weston.