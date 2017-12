By: Phill Mendoza

On Monday, December 4, the middle school basketball teams traveled to Remsen St. Mary’s .

The A-team lost their game 43-19. Tyson Fairbanks made 12 points, Parker Britton scored 3 points. Sam Phillips and Bryce Stowe each added 2 points.

Our B-team lost their game 67-16. Michael Varns and Jacob Myers each made 7 points and Tanner Staffon added the other 2 points in the game.