Waterbury named All-District

Akron-Westfield senior Courtney Waterbury was named to the Class 1A North West All-District Vollleyball Team through the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

During the 2017 season, Waterbury played in 67 sets and had 131 kills, 191 serve successes with 23 aces, 50 assists, 228 digs, 13 block assists, and four solo blocks.

Waterbury is the daughter of Randy and Joanne Waterbury of Akron.

The other All-District winners included: Madison Brevik, Harris-Lake Park; Carah Drees, Westwood, Sloan; Madison Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson; Kayla Mayer, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Morgan Lynch, Newell-Fonda; Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Toni Alesch, Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire; Chloe Bunkers, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Katie Peters, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Taylor Meyer, Harris-Lake Park; Katelyn Langel, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Rachel Nelson, Siouxland Christian; Kaylee Smits, Westwood, Sloan; Shayna DeRoon, Trinity Christian, Hull; Addison Hirschman, Kingsley-Pierson.

Coach of the Year: Mike Meyer, Le Mars Gelhen Catholic.