A-W girls stop Wolves

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team defeated the Harris-Lake Park Wolves Dec. 8 at home, 57-42 bringing their overall record to 3-2.

Leading scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele who had 20 points. Koele shot 10-of-21. She also led in rebounds with nine and led in blocks with five.

Jaden Harris had 11 points – four field goals, one 3-pointer; one rebound, three assists, three steals.

Danika Smith had 11 points – one field goal, three 3-pointers; two rebounds, five assists, one steal.

Brynn Van Eldik had nine points – four field goals and one free throw; five rebounds, one assist.

Lily Kenny had three points from a three-point shot; five rebounds, six assists, one steal.

Courtney Waterbury had two points from a field goal; one rebound, one assist.

Elise Knapp had one point from a free throw; two rebounds.

AW 16 – 25 – 6 – 10 = 57

HLP 7 – 5 – 15 -15 = 42