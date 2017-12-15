A-W boys bitten by Wolves

The Harris-Lake Park Wolves took a bite out of the Akron-Westfield Westerners defeating them 72-56 Dec. 8 at home. The A-W boys struggled most of the game and were behind 54-32 at the half and never bounced back.
Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 18 points with five 3-pointers, three free throws.
The rest of the scores for A-W:
Aaron Hartman, 13 – six field goals, one free throw.
Quinn Bundy, eight – four field goals
Conner Anderson, seven – two field goals, one 3-pointer
Colton Dennison, four – four free throws
Leighton Blake, two – one field goal
Chris Steffen, two – one field goal
AW 6 – 13 – 13 – 24 = 56
HLP 20 -19 – 15 – 18 = 72
You must be logged in to post a comment.