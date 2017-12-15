A-W boys bitten by Wolves

The Harris-Lake Park Wolves took a bite out of the Akron-Westfield Westerners defeating them 72-56 Dec. 8 at home. The A-W boys struggled most of the game and were behind 54-32 at the half and never bounced back.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 18 points with five 3-pointers, three free throws.

The rest of the scores for A-W:

Aaron Hartman, 13 – six field goals, one free throw.

Quinn Bundy, eight – four field goals

Conner Anderson, seven – two field goals, one 3-pointer

Colton Dennison, four – four free throws

Leighton Blake, two – one field goal

Chris Steffen, two – one field goal

AW 6 – 13 – 13 – 24 = 56

HLP 20 -19 – 15 – 18 = 72