A-W wrestlers do well at own tournament

At the Akron-Westfield Tournament Dec. 9, A-W wrestlers earned three championships: Jader Briggs (106), Hunter Walkingstick (120), and John Henrich (160) and a runner-up: Damien Ericson (138).

Jader Briggs (106): first round and quarterfinals round byes; semifinals defeated Ian Klein (Sheldon, South O’Brien) by fall; finals defeated Jadon Clements (Kingsley-Pierson) by fall for first place.

Hunter Walkingstick (120): round one bye; quarterfinals defeated Dillion Hunter (Westwood) by fall; semifinals defeated Jaren Pierce (Sioux Center) by major decision, 10-2; finals defeated Cody Hanvey (Creighton) by fall for first place.

John Henrich (16): first round bye; quarterfinals defeated Zach Sohl (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) by fall; semifinals defeated Austin Roemeling (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) by technical fall, 15-0; finals defeated Jaden Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) by major decision, 11-1 for first place.

Damien Ericson (138): first round bye; quarterfinals defeated Danny Pimentel (Sheldon/South O’Brien) by fall; semifinals defeated Avery Sandbulte (Sioux Center) by fall; finals lost to Mason Warnke (Sheldon/South O’Brien) by fall for second.

Other placings

Cameron Bergman (132), third: first round and quarterfinals byes; semifinals lost to Dakota Peters (Sheldon/South O’Brien) by fall; third place match defeated Sam Vortherms (Creighton) by fall for third place.

Christian Wolthuizen (195), third: first round bye; quarterfinals defeated Calvin Dather (Crofton-Bloomfield) by fall; semifinals lost to Levi Stacken (Creighton), 12-7; third place match defeated Jesus Aranda (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) by fall for third place.

Kyle Welch (138), fifth: first round bye; quarterfinals lost to Mason Warnke (Sheldon/South O’Brien) by fall; consolation round two bye; consolation semis defeated Ocean Hawk (Crofton-Bloomfield) by fall; fifth place match defeated Steven Heilman (Westwood) by fall for fifth place.

AJ Nemesio (152), fifth: first round lost to Dylan Staker (B-G-M) by fall; consolation first round bye; consolation second round defeated Jarrin Sage (Crofton-Bloomfield) by fall; consolation semifinals defeated Thad Hazen (Creighton) by fall; fifth place match defeated Dylan Staker (B-G-M) by fall for fifth place.

Brady Bergman (170): first round bye; quarterfinals lost to Domonick Roskam (Sioux Center) by fall; consolation second round bye; consolation semifinals defeated Walter Messerlie (Ponca) by fall; fifth place match lost to Garrett Dekker (Lawton-Bronson).

Logan Smith (220): first round bye; quarterfinals lost to David McCammant (B-G-M) by fall; consolation second round and consolation semifinals received byes; fifth place match lost to Jonah Dacken (Sheldon/South O’Brien) by fall.