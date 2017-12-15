Driver loses control of vehicle on Hwy 12 near Chatsworth

According to Sioux County sheriff’s reports, on Nov. 27, at 11:47 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 12 in Chatsworth.

Adelina Lira, age 43, of Hawarden, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada northbound on Iowa Highway 12 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the west ditch, reenter the roadway, enter the east ditch and roll.

Lira became trapped in the vehicle and was extricated with mechanical tools by the Hawarden Fire Department.

Lira was transported by the Hawarden Ambulance to Hawarden Regional Healthcare for treatment of her injuries. The Oldsmobile sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hawarden Fire Department and Hawarden Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation.