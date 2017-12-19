Patricia “Pat” Garrett, 70

Patricia “Pat” Ellen Garrett, 70, of Howard, SD, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at her home in Howard.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 20 at Willoughby Funeral Home, Howard. Officiating will be Rev. Janice Antrim. Burial will in the Winfred Cemetery, Winfred. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be at Maroney’s, main street Howard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com

Patricia Ellen Garrett was born November 12, 1947, in Primghar, Iowa, to Alan and Helen (Carlson) Lindblom. She was one of five children who lived in a four-room farm house, with an outhouse on the side.

Her father Alan and her mother Helen where divorced. In later years her mother was re-married to Al Winker. He then became the parent of her five children and they had three more. It was a beautiful and amazing close-knit family. Pat said they all got along, and Pat was very proud of this fact. Her mother taught her how to cook, sew, and take care of children. Pat’s favorite moments were caring for those she loved and cooking for them.

Pat thought the smell of cinnamon could cure most anything. Pat had a great sense of humor. She truly loved her Lord and Savior. Pat was blessed with, as she put it, in raising her daughter’s five boys and her three daughters. She felt everyday was a blessing to be with them. Her favorite quote was, “Be kind to unkind people for they need it the most.”

Grateful for sharing in her life include her two daughters Heather English of Howard, SD; Erica (Eric) Rumbo of Terrell, TX; her grandchildren Matthew Rich, Holton Rumbo, Charlie Rumbo, her grandchildren she raised Jon (Nikki) Ruiz of Madison, SD; Anthony Ruiz of Camp Pendleton, CA; Forrest Ruiz of Sioux Falls, SD; David Chahal of Howard, SD; Jacob Chahal of Howard, SD; her great-grandchildren Chaz and Alex Ruiz; two brothers Mark (Sandy) Lindblom of Garland, TX; Joel Lindblom of Sykesville, MD; four sisters Sue (Arlen) Zens of Golden, CO; Mary Winker (Denny) Winghart of Pittsburgh, PA; Jane Winker of Dallas, TX; Polly Winker (Brian) Arscott of Overland Park, KS.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Dawn Chahal, and a brother Mike Lindblom.