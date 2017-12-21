Nurse practitioner begins seeing patients at Akron clinic

By Julie Ann Madden

As the New Year rolls in, Akron Mercy Medical Clinic patients will have an additional choice of medical care providers.

Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Milby will begin seeing patients in January.

The Eagle Grove native graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1991 and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

Milby worked as a Registered Nurse at Trinity Regional Hospital in Fort Dodge until 2006, at which time she moved to the Siouxland area.

She continued working as a nurse for St. Luke’s Regional Hospital for two years, then joined the Dunes Surgical Hospital staff.

In 2011, Milby began studying for her Master’s Degree in Nursing at Briar Cliff College, which has a program emphasizing family medicine. She earned her degree in 2014. Then Milby passed the board certification to become a nurse practitioner.

She worked in the Dunes Surgical Hospital’s Occupational Health and Infection Prevention Program and also as as nurse at Mercy Urgent Care in Sioux City.

Milby told The Akron Hometowner she plans to continue working every other weekend at Mercy Urgent Care but her Nurse Practitioner position at Akron will be her full-time position.

Milby and her husband, Terry, live in Sergeant Bluff. She has four children: Cory Fisher of Ankeny; Hunter Brown of Spencer, Peyton Brown of Sergeant Bluff, and Hannah Hadley of Sergeant Bluff. She also has two stepchildren: Trent Milby and Cassie Milby, both of Calvin, La. Milby has two grandchildren: Myles and Mackenzie.

When not providing medical care to others, Milby enjoys scrapbooking, reading, walking and being outdoors. She’s also very involved with her children.

Milby is a strong believer in volunteerism, especially in using her nursing skills to help others.

She is a member of Sunnybrook Community Church, where she is involved in their Street Medicine Program, providing medical evaluation and treatment to Sioux City’s homeless population.

Milby also participates with the Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM). On her first mission trip this summer, she was one of the team members who rescued three children involved in a bus accident, providing medical care there and here when the children were brought to Siouxland for additional medical treatment. She plans to return annually to Tanzania with STEMM.

I’m really excited that now that I will be down to one full-time job instead of basically two full-time jobs, I can do more, become involved in the community, Milby told The Akron Hometowner.

Milby just donated one of her kidneys to a coworker’s husband. Because they didn’t know if his kidney failure was caused by genetics or an auto immune disease, family was unable to donate.

“It was the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” said Milby explaining the organ donation was completed Oct. 18 at an Avera hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Milbys just bought a home in Sergeant Bluff one month before she was offered the Akron Mercy Medical Clinic position but she hopes to get involved in the Akron community.

“It’s funny how growing up as a kid I couldn’t wait to get away from that small, little town (life),” said Milby. “I couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

“And you end up kind of wanting to go back to a small town when you’re all grown and it’s all said and done,” laughed Milby. I kind of miss the small town deal.”