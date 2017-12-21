MS Boys Battle Hinton

By: Phill Mendoza

Our Middle School boys lost both games against Hinton’s basketball boys on Friday, December 8.

The A-Team lost their game 35-48. Tyson Fairbanks scored 13 points in this game. Bryce Stowe added 9 points, Landon Schuknecht scored 4 points, and Cade Walkingstick Sam Phillips, Ashton Otten, and Parker Britton all made 3 points.

The B-Team also lost their game 28-51. Jacob Myers and Lucas Langley scored 6 points each. Michael Swancutt made 5 points, Ashton Otten made 4 points, and Michael Varns, Colby Main, and Matthew Nielsen each added 2 points