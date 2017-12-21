JV Wrestlers Compete at SB-L Tournament

On Monday, December 11, the JV Westerner Wrestling team traveled to Sergeant Bluff-Luton to compete in a tournament.

Kyle Welch won by pin, won by decision, and lost by decision.

Logan Smith won two matches by pin and lost his other match by 1 point.

Nola Schierling won by decision and lost two matches by pins.

Cole Moffatt won by pin and lost two matches by pins.

Tyson Lamp won in overtime, lost in overtime and lost by pin.

Jader Briggs won by pin, won by tech fall and lost in overtime.

The next JV wrestling tournament will be at West Sioux on Monday, January 8, 2018.