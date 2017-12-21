A-W girls fall to Unity

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team lost to Unity Christian at home Dec. 12, 67-42.

Leading scorer for A-W was Jaden Harris with 15 which came from three 3-pointers and three field goals. She also had four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Danika Smith, eight points – two 3-pointers, one field goal, one rebound, two assists, two steals.

Brooke Koele, six points – three field goals, six rebounds, and eight blocks.

Brynn Van Eldik, six points – three field goals, five rebounds, one steal.

Lily Kenny, four points – two field goals, three assists, one steal.

Courtney Waterbury, two points – one field goal, three rebounds, one assist, one block.

Elise Knapp, one point – one free throw, one rebound.

McKenna Henrich – one rebound, one steal.

AW 9 – 20 – 7 – 6 = 42

UC 12 – 11 – 19 – 25 = 67