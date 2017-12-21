A-W falls to tough Unity Christian team

The Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team ran in to a tough Unity Christian team at home Dec. 14 losing, 58-39.

Unity jumped to an early 24-9 lead but A-W fought back to within one late in the second quarter before trailing by six at the break.

A-W continued to hold tough the first several minutes of the third quarter but the size and athleticism of Unity slowly wore on the Westerners.

“I was extremely proud of the way the boys battled tonight. They competed on both ends of the floor much better than our previous game,” said Coach Jon Harris.

Leading scorer for A-W was Conner Anderson with 12 points coming from two 3-pointers and three field goals. He also had two rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Aaron Hartman 10 points – four field goals, two free throws, five rebounds, one assist.

Nick Jacobs, nine points – three 3-pointers, three rebounds, four assists.

Chris Steffen, five points – one 3-pointer, one field goal.

Ty Carl, two points – one field goal.

Quinn Bundy, one point – one free throw, three rebounds, three assists, one steal.

Leighton Blake – one rebound, one steal.

AW 14 – 13 – 4 – 8 = 39

UC 24 – 9 – 15- 10 = 58