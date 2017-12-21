A-W participates in EP-J Invitational

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team traveled to Elk Point to participate in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational Dec. 16.

The top finishers for A-W were John Henrich champion at 160 and Christian Wolthuizen third place at 182.

Jader Briggs (106): Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals lost by fall to Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon; Consolation round two bye; Consolation round three won by fall over Aerin Geary, Tri-Valley; Consolation semis lost to Hayden Shaffer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, by decision 8-1; Fifth place match lost by 3-0 decision to Lucas Hueser, Elk Point-Jefferson.

Cameron Bergman (132): Championship round 1 lost by fall to Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley; Consolation round 1 bye; Consolation round 2 lost by major decision 12-2 to Koby Troi, Millard North.

Damien Ericson (138): Championship round 1 lost by fall to Brody Weavill, EP-J; Consolation round 1 bye; Consolation round 2 lost by fall to Brandon Schuller, West Sioux.

Kyle Welch (1450: Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals lost by fall to Kaden Laubach, Canton; Consolation round 2 lost by 10-3 decision to Antonio Rinn, Millard North.

AJ Nemesio (152): Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals lost by fall to Teegan Tschampel, Hinton; Consolation round 2 bye; Consolation round 3 lost to Wyatt Knudson, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson.

John Henrich (160): Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals won by fall over Wyatt Stucky, Hinton; Semifinals won by fall over Josh Crownover, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon; First place match won by 5-0 decision over Shaeden Scheidt, Canton.

Christian Wolthuizen (182): Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals won by fall over Thomas Bishop, Hinton; Semifinals lost by fall to Logan Donelan, EP-J; Consolation semis won by 8-3 decision over Sam Wente, Dakota Valley; Third place match won by 11-10 decision over Thomas Bishop, Hinton.

Logan Smith (220): Championship round 1 bye; Quarterfinals lost by fall to Wyatt Johnson, West Sioux; Consolation round 2 won by fall over Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker; Consolation round 3 lost by 6-2 decision to Hunter Ewing, EP-J.