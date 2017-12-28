Cecil Horton, 88

Cecil Horton of Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Cecil Dwight Horton was born July 31, 1929 near Bronson, Iowa to Walter and Helen (Moyes) Horton.

On February 24, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa, Cecil was united in marriage to Corriene Rosenbaum. They were blessed with 5 children: Debbie, Mark, Gary, Joanie and Jill. Shortly after marriage, they moved to the family farm near Akron. They farmed 160 acres of corn, soybeans, and raised livestock, including milk cows, fat cattle, pigs and chickens for 44 years. Cecil enjoyed clean vehicles and tractors, playing cards, dancing and he loved spending time with family and friends. The family farm was a gathering place for many over the years. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have been a great source of enjoyment for Cecil. Cecil will always be remembered for his love of John Deere tractors and for being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his 5 children: Debbie (Rick) Beelner of Kingsley, IA, Mark Horton of Akron, Gary (Theresa) Horton of Akron, Joanie (Tom) Schneider of Akron, and Jill (Al) Madsen of Sioux Falls, SD; 11 Grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Florke, Todd (Stephanie) Beelner, Drew (Dani) Beelner, Kara (Jason) Hill, Kendra (Tyson) Langland, Jessica Horton, TJ (Catherine) Schneider, Tyler Schneider, Mariah, Dillon and Addy Madsen; and 12 Greatgrandchildren Nash Florke, Preslee & Harlow Beelner, Bailey & Tucker Beelner, Kenna & Levi Haggin, Everett & Myles Hill, Jack Langland, Charlee Schneider & Gracie Davis. Sisters-in-law Fern Horton, Janet Rosenbaum, Virginia Sundleaf and Ruth Wirkus, brothers-in-law Randy (Norma) Rosenbaum, Marvin Simons and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Corriene of 68 years, his parents Walter and Helen (Moyes) Horton, brothers Art Horton, Clarence (Red) Horton, Glen Horton, Wayne Horton and sister Dorothy (Horton) Oloff.